Netflix deal with MultiChoice offers ‘best of both worlds’
Netflix needs a delivery mechanism for its content and MultiChoice needs to provide content that it currently does not offer
14 June 2020 - 00:07
MultiChoice Group’s (MCG's) announcement that it would be including Amazon Prime and Netflix subscriptions in some of its bouquets drew positive reaction from analysts this week.
While the three brands can be seen as competitors, in some ways they are not unlikely bedfellows. Each has something that the other needs.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now