Business Netflix deal with MultiChoice offers ‘best of both worlds’ Netflix needs a delivery mechanism for its content and MultiChoice needs to provide content that it currently does not offer BL PREMIUM

MultiChoice Group’s (MCG's) announcement that it would be including Amazon Prime and Netflix subscriptions in some of its bouquets drew positive reaction from analysts this week.

While the three brands can be seen as competitors, in some ways they are not unlikely bedfellows. Each has something that the other needs.