DStv viewership is up but so are production costs

There’s no doubt that entertainment companies such as MultiChoice are doing well during the lockdown, an upsurge driven by more people staying at home. But one could argue that the lockdown has been a double-edged sword.

On the one hand, people staying at home means more people watching video content, which is good for DStv. Globally, there’s evidence of this trend also. Streaming giant Netflix had a record first quarter for 2020, adding about 15-million subscribers to its service, while gaming companies such as Tencent have outperformed most equities during this crisis.