Packaging boxed in by Covid pressure
Nampak sees worse ahead as consumers tighten their belts
31 May 2020 - 00:00
JSE-listed Nampak is bracing for an exceptionally difficult economic environment in the next few months.
The diversified packaging group says that, even with the move to level 3 restrictions, South African consumers are going to be holding back -and this will affect even essential goods.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now