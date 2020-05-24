Business Medication sales show divide as new retail patterns emerge BL PREMIUM

South Africans in the middle- to upper-income bracket - a core part of Dis-Chem's customer base - are collecting medication more frequently, with the retailer reporting a 25% improvement in chronic medication adherence rates among its customers. Following the release of its year-to-end-February results on Wednesday, Dis-Chem financial director Rui Morais said that before Covid-19, customers on chronic medication for diseases such as diabetes would on average collect medicine 6.4 times in a 12-month cycle. Since Covid cases started appearing in SA in March, this has increased significantly; if extrapolated over a year, it would equate to eight collections over a 12-month period. Morais attributed this increase to more awareness among customers about how Covid-19 can have severe effects on people living with co-morbidities such as diabetes or hypertension. He said customers havebeen using delivery channels or placing orders and coming in to collect.However, although ther...