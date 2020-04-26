Business Eskom eyes managers' jobs, fuel costs in savings drive Eskom has to find ways to save money, given the servicing costs of its R454bn debt and its high salary costs BL PREMIUM

In a bid to avoid financial implosion, Eskom is investigating drastic cost-cutting measures, including ways of saving money on its R140bn procurement processes.

Under the national lockdown, reduced power demand, especially from heavy industry customers, has cost the utility nearly R2.5bn in revenue in the past month.