Business Sasol's high-octane burnout Darling of SA industry on the ropes as soaring junk-rated debt, virus and oil price converge

Sasol, one of SA's most successful and valuable companies, flirted with the financial undertakers this week, shedding 46% of its value in a single day that sent shivers through investors' veins.

A near-lethal cocktail of spiralling company debt, the coronavirus that roiled world markets and a raging oil price war between super producers Saudi Arabia and Russia brought the company to the brink.