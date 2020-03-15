Business Market chaos headache for Reserve Bank The rand could remain under pressure ahead of the update on March 27 by rating agency Moody's BL PREMIUM

The monetary policy committee of the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) will be juggling with unprecedented uncertainty as it begins its March meeting this week amid global market chaos and coronavirus panic.

But the Bank is now expected by at least some economists to follow other central banks, cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in response to a still-low inflation outlook and sharply weaker economic growth outlook.