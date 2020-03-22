Business China's economic sneeze may give SA pneumonia Experts voice concern about overreliance on Asian trading giant BL PREMIUM

As countries across the globe grapple with rising coronavirus infections, the outbreak is shining the spotlight on SA's dependency on China as a trading partner and has sparked concerns over the medium- to longer-term impact.

China has been SA's biggest single trade partner for the past 11 years, accounting for 18% of imports and 11% of exports.