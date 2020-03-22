China's economic sneeze may give SA pneumonia
Experts voice concern about overreliance on Asian trading giant
22 March 2020 - 00:22
As countries across the globe grapple with rising coronavirus infections, the outbreak is shining the spotlight on SA's dependency on China as a trading partner and has sparked concerns over the medium- to longer-term impact.
China has been SA's biggest single trade partner for the past 11 years, accounting for 18% of imports and 11% of exports.
