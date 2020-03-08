Business Not business as usual for MBA schools Existential crisis hits world of management education globally BL PREMIUM

Business schools are at a crossroads. They face enormous pressure from rising competition by disruptive platforms and corporate universities that deliver customised management education using innovative tools. The relevance of the traditional business school is under question, and their existential crisis may deepen in years to come.

Technological shifts, dematerialisation of the classroom, shrinking of distance and changing customer needs and tastes are putting pressure on business schools to reorient their focus.