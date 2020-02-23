Viljoen inherits 'well-oiled machine' at Amplats
23 February 2020 - 05:00
Anglo American Platinum will usher in its first woman CEO after the surprise resignation of Chris Griffith, who leaves the company in April.
Natascha Viljoen, a mining industry veteran of nearly three decades, will inherit a revitalised company amid soaring platinum group metal (PGM) prices.
