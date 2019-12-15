Business A growing appetite for craft bean-to-bar products BL PREMIUM

Artisanal chocolate makers have taken chocolate to a new level with their hand-crafted creations, offering consumers more than just a tasty treat.

At De Villiers Chocolate, what began as a hobby is going global, with the Western Cape company recently making its products available through US online shopping giant Amazon. Company owner Pieter de Villiers says demand on Amazon has been "surprisingly good".