Mixed reaction to new SA carbon tax proposals
08 December 2019 - 00:00
SA has published a new package of Carbon Tax Act regulations for public comment, coinciding with warnings from the World Meteorological Organisation that the plant has entered a new period of exceptional heat, melting ice and record sea levels due to industrial-era carbon emissions.
The South African draft regulations, dealing with carbon offset schemes, trade exposure allowances and greenhouse gas intensity benchmarks, follow the introduction of SA's first carbon taxes in June.
