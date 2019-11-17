Saldanha: from steel mill to millstone
Grand plans ground down to limping along on life support
17 November 2019 - 00:07
At first there was talk of a pipeline to carry iron ore concentrate from the Sishen mine in the far Northern Cape all the way to the Atlantic Ocean. This was more than half a century ago and then, just as now, water was a scarce commodity, so sending a slurry of concentrate hundreds of kilometres to a harbour was a pipe dream.
Next came the plan to build an 850km railway line from the rich iron ore deposits - owned at the time by Iscor - to Saldanha Bay on the West Coast. This meant a commitment of hundreds of millions of rands, but it seemed a good bet as Japan's steel industry was eager to buy SA's ore.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.