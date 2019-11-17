OBITUARY
Hans Enderle: Founded and ran City Lodge
17 November 2019 - 00:01
Hans Enderle, who has died at the age of 77, was the founder, CEO and chair of the City Lodge Group, which revolutionised the hospitality industry in SA.
He started the hotel group in 1985 with the first hotel in Bryanston, Johannesburg, after discovering the concept of select service hotels on a trip to the US.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.