WATCH: Stock pick — Spar

Wayne McCurrie FNB Wealth & Investments chose Spar as his stock pick of the day, while David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities did not choose anything.

McCurrie said: “Spar, why not, the market seems to be turning, the economy’s looking better, Spar's a reasonable valuation, food inflation’s returning to the system.”

Shapiro said: “I’m neutral, quite simply I just see choppy times for the next couple of months.”