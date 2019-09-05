Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock pick — Spar
Wayne McCurrie FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
05 September 2019 - 11:27
Wayne McCurrie FNB Wealth & Investments chose Spar as his stock pick of the day, while David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities did not choose anything.
McCurrie said: “Spar, why not, the market seems to be turning, the economy’s looking better, Spar's a reasonable valuation, food inflation’s returning to the system.”
Shapiro said: “I’m neutral, quite simply I just see choppy times for the next couple of months.”