Business Coleman: a strong word with unions, and an Eskom plan BL PREMIUM

SA has too many overpaid and underperforming public servants who are a burden on government finances and a risk to the economy. This is the scathing view of outgoing Goldman Sachs SA CEO Colin Coleman, who is leaving to take up a part-time academic post at Yale University in the US.

If the National Treasury is to succeed in achieving spending cuts of R50bn to R150bn, bold decisions have to be taken about reducing the public service headcount and wage bill, he said.