Coleman: a strong word with unions, and an Eskom plan
10 November 2019 - 05:00
SA has too many overpaid and underperforming public servants who are a burden on government finances and a risk to the economy. This is the scathing view of outgoing Goldman Sachs SA CEO Colin Coleman, who is leaving to take up a part-time academic post at Yale University in the US.
If the National Treasury is to succeed in achieving spending cuts of R50bn to R150bn, bold decisions have to be taken about reducing the public service headcount and wage bill, he said.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.