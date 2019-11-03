Brands on a delivery roll
After tech setbacks caused delays in launching its Wimpy app, Famous Brands will have it running in time for the holiday season
03 November 2019 - 00:17
Online disruptors in the quick-service food industry are putting pressure on Famous Brands to up its game in food delivery in order to grow sales and counter the fall in foot traffic at malls.
This week, Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele said rising demand for convenience was driving changes in consumer behaviour, spurring the company to bolster its online ordering and home-delivery services.
