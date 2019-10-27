Business Greens block oil exploration plan off KZN The WildOceans conservation group has enlisted three US oceanography experts to challenge several aspects of the government authorisation BL PREMIUM

Ocean conservation groups have halted, for now, a multinational oil and gas exploration venture off the KwaZulu-Natal coast, charging that it would open the floodgates for further oil drilling before there was a proper evaluation of potentially catastrophic environmental damage.

The WildOceans conservation alliance lodged an appeal this week with Barbara Creecy, the minister of environmental affairs, forestry & fisheries, against the environmental authorisation granted jointly to Sasol and the Italian multinational Eni to drill up to six deep-sea exploration wells off the coast of Durban and Richards Bay.