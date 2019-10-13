Business THE BIG READ Sons of the fathers reap rewards of a family affair Business model comes with its own strengths and new challenges BL PREMIUM

There are challenges that all businesses face, and then there are the problems that arise only in family businesses.

SA's family-run retailers have enriching tales to tell about how they morphed from humble beginnings to become significant economic contributors. But in a sluggish economy that is affecting all businesses, there are added complexities that they must confront.