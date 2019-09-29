Expert says Comprop’s offer for Safari is fair
Talks are under way with the independent board as BDO Corporate finds bid of R5.90 a share is reasonable
29 September 2019 - 20:50
Comprop’s attempt to take over mall owner Safari Investments gained momentum on Friday after an independent expert said its offer for the company is fair and reasonable.
Comprop made a R1.8bn cash bid for Safari in July to counter a share swap offer by mall owner Fairvest.
