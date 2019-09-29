Companies / Property Expert says Comprop’s offer for Safari is fair Talks are under way with the independent board as BDO Corporate finds bid of R5.90 a share is reasonable BL PREMIUM

Comprop’s attempt to take over mall owner Safari Investments gained momentum on Friday after an independent expert said its offer for the company is fair and reasonable.

Comprop made a R1.8bn cash bid for Safari in July to counter a share swap offer by mall owner Fairvest.