Naspers SA's CEO hunts for 'next big thing' Local face of tech giant has R1.4bn to invest in start-ups

Naspers SA CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa wants to back a start-up that could turn into an internet giant like China's Tencent, but she's not searching abroad - she wants to find it right here in SA.

With a R1.4bn fund called Naspers Foundry at her disposal, she will be announcing three investments before the end of the year, she told Business Times this week.