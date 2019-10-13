Naspers SA’s CEO hunts for ‘next big thing’
Local face of tech giant has R1.4bn to invest in start-ups
13 October 2019 - 00:06
Naspers SA CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa wants to back a start-up that could turn into an internet giant like China's Tencent, but she's not searching abroad - she wants to find it right here in SA.
With a R1.4bn fund called Naspers Foundry at her disposal, she will be announcing three investments before the end of the year, she told Business Times this week.
