Shoprite shares fall on slump in profits as retailer says it will stay put in Africa

Shoprite’s shares fell as much as 5.3% in early trade on Tuesday after Africa’s largest food retailer cut its full-year dividend by more than a third as trading losses in the rest of Africa dented profits.

Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said it was “a testing year” in SA, while foreign exchange shortages and currency devaluations in other markets, as well as rampant inflation in Angola, “took a further toll on our non-South African business”.

While sales from the company’s domestic supermarkets business rebounded in the second half of the year to end-June, the international supermarkets division made a full-year trading loss of R265m.

Group merchandise sales rose 3.6% to R150.4bn, thanks to the better second half, but total net profit for the year fell 18.2% to R4.3bn. The group said it would pay a final dividend of 163c a share, taking the total dividend for the year to 319c, a 34.1% decline.

Shoprite’s shares fell 5.3% to R132.40 in early trade, but recovered most of those losses shortly afterwards. The stock was last traded at R138.80, a 0.7% decline on the day.

Despite losses in the international business, and expectations that trading conditions in the region will not meaningfully improve any time soon, Shoprite said “we are committed to our customers in the 14 non-SA countries in which we operate”.

Nevertheless, “persistently challenging trading conditions in the year ahead are likely to hamper our ability to return to profitability” in the region.

Meanwhile, Shoprite said that since the end of June, it had maintained its sales momentum from supermarkets in SA. The Usave chain was “reaping the benefits of our restored in-stock position”.

Selling price inflation at domestic supermarkets had slowly increased in recent months to 2.5%.

“We’ve entered 2020 bolstered by our success over the past six months with the knowledge that our continued operational focus will be combined with consolidating our financial position by reducing inventories, critically assessing capital expenditure and where appropriate, selling selected assets to redirect capital towards future growth projects,” Shoprite said.

