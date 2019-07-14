Amazon data centre chief lifts lid on SA plans
14 July 2019 - 00:04
Ahead of Amazon Web Services (AWS) opening its first data centres in Africa, in Cape Town early next year, the company's senior executive responsible for infrastructure has described SA as an inspiration to Amazon.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.