Labour Court lifeline gives retrenched Edcon staff hope

Edcon's legal battle with more than 1,800 of its former employees is yet another hurdle for the beleaguered retailer after the Labour Court gave the green light for the employees to proceed with a case against the company over a series of retrenchments.

Judge Gcinumuzi Malindi said in a judgement delivered last month that the applicants could continue with the trial after they failed to comply with the 30-day limit of the Labour Relations Act, with the court accepting "good cause shown".

In the case, which has been going on for four years, Edcon's former employees accuse the retailer — owner of Edgars, Jet, CNA and Boardmans — of not following due procedure in terms of section 189 of the act, which grants employees 30 days' notice prior to terminating their services.

The former employees are seeking 12 months' compensation for what they allege are Edcon's unfair labour practices.

Voluntary severance

According to court documents, employees say Edcon failed to: consult the affected employees; implement fair selection criteria; consult on the timing of the dismissals, on severance pay and on ways to mitigate the adverse effects; appoint a facilitator; and provide obligatory written notices of termination in accordance with the act.

Edcon maintains the dismissals were "procedurally fair" and that some applicants "opted for voluntary severance packages".

An Edcon spokesman said the group was engaging all parties concerned in the continuing legal matter.

"It is therefore difficult to comment in any detail. Edcon would, however, like to stress that all its retrenchment processes were guided by and complied with its policies and the labour laws of the country, which, to date have been confirmed by the Labour Appeal Court and the Constitutional Court."

In January last year, the employees lost a case against Edcon in the Constitutional Court, in which they had asked to be reinstated with full back pay. They applied to appeal but this was refused.

They then applied for the case to be heard by the Labour Court.

The application involves more than 100 separate cases concerning 1,818 former employees who were dismissed between April 2013 and October 2015. The dismissals followed a large-scale restructuring which took place in various divisions in Edcon across the country.

Edcon now has 45,000 employees.

Notice of termination

Advocate Tertius Wessels, legal manager at Strata-g Labour Solutions, who is not involved in the dispute, said the Labour Relations Act provided employees with remedial action for procedural flaws.

"For large-scale companies they normally need to consult for a period of 60 days ... you cannot issue notice of termination prior to 60 days lapsing," said Wessels.

But Gideon Sithole, who was an Edcon ombudsman for 10 years and had been with the company for 30 years, said: "We were just called, we were not even told that there was going to be an announcement that is relating to retrenchments.

"They said that people would be given 30 days' notice so that they can leave, [but] I was only given 15 days.

"I requested to serve my full notice — that was refused and [I was] informed that I must finish on May 30 2013 and that I don't need to serve the notice period."

Sithole said the office of the company ombudsman acted as an independent body which ensured ethical labour practices were implemented.

Michael Bagraim, managing partner at Bagraims Attorneys, who is not involved in the dispute, said the employees needed to overcome a number of hurdles.

"The court will have to assess every individual. It's a long road still to travel and even if they are successful in the Labour Court, Edcon will take it on to the Labour Appeal Court. This can be another three- to four-year labour dispute."

Bagraim said that if he was advising Edcon, "I would advise them to get around the table and sort it out because it [the ruling] has given them [former employees] some hope that they can get something out of it. Instead of spending money like this, it will be important to thrash out some agreement."

Payment of compensation

Bagraim said that although the employees were claiming 12 months' pay, the chances of getting that were minimal.

The court documents show that should the former employees be successful in their case, they should be entitled to legal recourse, which includes the payment of compensation.

Chris Gilmour, an investment analyst and chairman of the Investment Analysts' Society, said tension between labour and retailers was only going to get worse, given the market environment.

"The only way that companies can survive is by cutting costs, and your biggest single cost is going to be people.

"If you can make it more efficient by cutting head count, that's what they are going to try and do ... all retailers are now going to have deteriorating labour relations," Gilmour said.

"It's going to be a terribly tough environment. I'm sure they'll survive as the harsh reality among the workforce sinks in that this is a survival story."

Edcon has since submitted an appeal against the condonation judgment, and the employees are expected to submit a responding affidavit.