Foreign brands feel the pinch in tough times
International retailers turn cautious over plans for expansion
Last year, Australia-based retailer Cotton On opened its largest flagship store in the world at Mall of Africa in Johannesburg.
At 2,623m² the store was meant to be the epitome of the group's fast global expansion. But the most developed economy in Africa has not lived up to its promise and the group may close some stores.
While the group refused to respond to questions on store closures, Johan van Wyk, the country manager of Cotton On Group South Africa, said: "As a global business, we continually review our portfolio of over 1,500 stores in 19 countries to ensure we're operating efficiently and opening doors in the best locations for our growing customer base."
But Thabo Ramushu, executive director at Meago Asset Management, said: "When Cotton On came into the market they had ambitious plans and the number of stores they wanted to open, but they are going to pull back a little.
"It's a tough environment at the moment, consumers are under strain.
"Half the time we think our prime shopping centres are very defensive, but they are the ones most exposed to the international retailers."
The group expanded its store base in South Africa to 200 stores in five years, which is why during the 2016 festive season it achieved year-on-year growth of almost 25% across its brands — Cotton On, Cotton On Kids, Factorie, Rubi and Typo.
Last year the group had plans to expand its store base to 350 over the next three years. This week the company would not comment on its growth plans.
Although foreign retail brands were said to be taking market share from local retailers, changing market dynamics have seen international retailers succumbing to the pressures of the market.
Consumer confidence, which is a large driver of discretionary spend, declined to -10 in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to the FNB/BER consumer confidence index. High food inflation has also limited consumers' purchasing power along with stringent credit requirements.
International retailers have had to adapt to the current market environment.
As a result the Cotton On Group "has been offering credit in South Africa for over two years which has come as a direct result of customer demand", said Van Wyk.
Kaeleen Brown, an analyst at SBG Securities, said all retailers were becoming more cautious about investing for growth in the current macroeconomic environment — specifically about whether the aggressive roll-out of stores was entirely appropriate.
"I'd be worried if they [Cotton On] were not being more cautious and I would see it as irresponsible," said Brown.
Local retailers such as Woolworths, Truworths, MRP and Edcon would also be more wary of growing trading space.
"MRP has been cautious for a while about their space growth in certain categories and they even closed some spaces and are rationalising. Edcon is doing the same."
Brown added that Cotton On's move would be "in keeping with the rest of their peers as opposed to something that's unusual".
Shopping centres are expected to have a rise in vacancies.
Ramushu said shopping centres would take some pain if Cotton On closed stores. "But on the other hand there are certain landlords who are in non-metropolitan areas like Polokwane and Limpopo, which could still do with the international retailers like H&M, but things are just tough for everyone."
Ramushu said the vacancies coming up in most of the prime shopping centres were a cause of concern.
"About 18 months ago, there were tenants lining up to pick up the space, but now it looks like there are tenants not on the waiting list at all.
"Rosebank Mall has done an extension and they are expecting to accommodate H&M, but with Stuttafords having left they are in a bit of a dilemma at the moment."
In the past two months international retailers River Island and Nine West — for which Edcon had local licence rights — have closed their stores.
South Africa's oldest department store brand, Stuttafords, has closed its prime retail sites, while Edcon, the country's largest retailer by store numbers, has also been downsizing. Despite this, H&M is planning on opening another five stores in South Africa before the end of the year.
When international retailers came in they were offered better terms than South African retailers because the brands were wanted to drive foot traffic.
If they reduced their store numbers it would have a knock-on effect for malls as some of the international retail groups own several brands and would therefore rent several stores in one mall, Ramushu said.
And if malls are hoping for new brands to set up shop in South Africa, they are likely to be disappointed.
Brown said: "South Africa is not an attractive market to foreigners to enter, for currency volatility reasons, political volatility and the domestic market is under pressure. It's not a destination that I would see being a primary driver at the moment — trading conditions are pretty dire out there."
