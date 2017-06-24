Foreign brands feel the pinch in tough times

Last year, Australia-based retailer Cotton On opened its largest flagship store in the world at Mall of Africa in Johannesburg.

At 2,623m² the store was meant to be the epitome of the group's fast global expansion. But the most developed economy in Africa has not lived up to its promise and the group may close some stores.

While the group refused to respond to questions on store closures, Johan van Wyk, the country manager of Cotton On Group South Africa, said: "As a global business, we continually review our portfolio of over 1,500 stores in 19 countries to ensure we're operating efficiently and opening doors in the best locations for our growing customer base."

But Thabo Ramushu, executive director at Meago Asset Management, said: "When Cotton On came into the market they had ambitious plans and the number of stores they wanted to open, but they are going to pull back a little.

"It's a tough environment at the moment, consumers are under strain.

"Half the time we think our prime shopping centres are very defensive, but they are the ones most exposed to the international retailers."

The group expanded its store base in South Africa to 200 stores in five years, which is why during the 2016 festive season it achieved year-on-year growth of almost 25% across its brands — Cotton On, Cotton On Kids, Factorie, Rubi and Typo.

Last year the group had plans to expand its store base to 350 over the next three years. This week the company would not comment on its growth plans.

Although foreign retail brands were said to be taking market share from local retailers, changing market dynamics have seen international retailers succumbing to the pressures of the market.

Consumer confidence, which is a large driver of discretionary spend, declined to -10 in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to the FNB/BER consumer confidence index. High food inflation has also limited consumers' purchasing power along with stringent credit requirements.

International retailers have had to adapt to the current market environment.

As a result the Cotton On Group "has been offering credit in South Africa for over two years which has come as a direct result of customer demand", said Van Wyk.

Kaeleen Brown, an analyst at SBG Securities, said all retailers were becoming more cautious about investing for growth in the current macroeconomic environment — specifically about whether the aggressive roll-out of stores was entirely appropriate.

"I'd be worried if they [Cotton On] were not being more cautious and I would see it as irresponsible," said Brown.