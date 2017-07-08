Deutsche Bank 'to ditch London'

Deutsche Bank is preparing to move large parts of the trading and investment-banking assets it books in London to its home town of Frankfurt, in response to Brexit.

Germany's largest lender would move most of the business reported in London to a so-called booking centre in Frankfurt under the plan, people familiar with the matter said. The jobs of several hundred traders and as many as 20000 client accounts would probably be shifted as well, said another source.

The strategy, which would be reviewed if the Brexit scenario changed, would probably be implemented over the next 18 months, the sources said.

A year after Britain's decision to exit the EU, the world's biggest banks are eyeing alternative locations for some of their London operations.

The turmoil triggered by Brexit has dovetailed with Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan's desire to move the troubled lender closer to its base in Frankfurt, Germany's financial hub.

"It's another milestone in what we call the Brexodus," said Gildas Surry of Axiom Alternative Investments in London. "Every single continental European bank is working on plans to repatriate their trading."

In March, Deutsche Bank unveiled a new strategy of focusing the investment bank on corporate clients and highlighting the firm's German roots, including appointing two German deputies to Cryan. One of them, Marcus Schenck, assumed his role as co-head of the investment bank on July 1.

That division, which was recently formed by merging the global markets and corporate and investment bank units, had 16628 front-office staff at the end of the first quarter, down from 17100 at the end of 2015, according to an overview of the new structure.

If Britain were to lose passport rights granted to EU members, Deutsche Bank would probably have to turn its London branch, where it books most of its UK investment-banking business, into a subsidiary, which would require capital.

The transition to a Frankfurt booking hub would be gradual and would require investments in infrastructure, technology and office space, a source said.

Christian Streckert, a spokesman for Deutsche Bank, declined to comment.

Frankfurt has emerged as a winner after the Brexit vote, with Standard Chartered, Nomura Holdings, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Daiwa Securities Group picking the city as their EU hub in recent weeks. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are weighing up a similar move.

Bloomberg