Beyond viral: the new era of influencer marketing

Late one evening a marketing manager at a burgeoning brand discovers a mention on Instagram. It’s from an influencer, someone not yet on the mainstream radar but with a fiercely loyal following, sharing a candid moment that unexpectedly includes the brand’s product. This tag doesn’t just go viral — it sparks a conversation, a community and ultimately a transformative campaign that catapults the brand into the hearts and feeds of countless new customers.
This isn’t a tale of serendipity; it’s the power of influencer marketing, meticulously leveraged and astutely executed.
In the fast-evolving realm of digital marketing, where algorithms reign supreme and consumer attention is the ultimate prize, influencer marketing emerges as the David against the Goliaths of traditional marketing channels. While it may not be wielding a sling, it’s armed with authenticity, creativity and the unmatched power of personal recommendation.
As influencer marketing matures, specialist influencer agencies are emerging. With a keen understanding of the digital landscape, they are navigating the intricacies of influencer partnerships, algorithm changes and campaign analytics with ease, turning influencer marketing into a science.
Their expertise lies not just in knowing which influencer’s aesthetic aligns with a brand, but also which influencer’s audience aligns with a brand’s target market. It’s like matchmaking, but the stakes are higher, and the romance is between brands and potential customers.
“In the dynamic world of digital marketing, understanding the pulse of your audience is key,” says Albert Makoeng, head of sales at Nfinity Influencer, part of the Nfinity Group, which owns influencer platforms such as theSalt and Webfluential. “When done right, influencer marketing isn’t just about reach; it’s about building authentic connections and sparking meaningful conversations,” Makoeng says.
Influencer marketing specialists are extending their value far beyond mere matchmaking, equipping brands with a sophisticated marketing toolkit to ensure that each campaign not only reaches its target audience but resonates with it, driving engagement and fostering genuine connections.
The toolkit, says Makoeng, includes technology platforms offering unparalleled precision in pairing brands with influencers. This precision ensures that marketing campaigns are sharply focused from the outset, maximising the likelihood of achieving desired outcomes.
It also includes the irreplaceable human element, bringing together teams of strategists, creatives and analysts who apply their collective expertise to craft campaigns that speak to the hearts and minds of the target audience. This manpower is the driving force behind campaigns that not only capture attention but also inspire action.
The toolkit includes the capability to quickly adapt and execute influencer campaigns in increasingly tight timelines. Agencies and brands that can swiftly navigate these challenges are better positioned to capitalise on fleeting trends and moments.
With a keen focus on accountability and optimisation, comprehensive reporting tools provide deep insights into campaign performance. These insights allow brands to fine-tune their strategies, ensuring continuous improvement and a robust return on investment (ROI).
“Gone are the days when the success of a campaign was measured by gut feeling or likes alone. In today’s data-driven world, measuring ROI is paramount. Agencies and brands alike are delving into the nitty-gritty of engagement rates, conversion metrics and audience growth to justify every penny spent. It’s not enough to create a buzz; the buzz needs to convert to sales, sign-ups or whatever the golden metric of success may be for the campaign at hand,” says Makoeng.
Pieter Groenewald, CEO of the Nfinity Influencer Group, says the future of influencer marketing lies not just in numbers but in the intelligent application of those numbers. “This is where AI steps in, bridging the gap between data and human connection and offering an array of tools for creators that revolutionises the way campaigns are conceived, executed and analysed.”
AI tools are at the forefront of this transformation, enabling a level of personalisation and efficiency previously unimaginable. They include OwlyWriter AI for content creation, a unique blend of ChatGPT’s language model with proprietary content formulas, which streamlines social media captioning and post generation to save countless hours. ChatGPT stands out for idea generation and brainstorming, providing a basis for social media post ideas, blog outlines and more, making it an invaluable asset for content strategy.
Nano-influencers represent a growing trend, offering brands a cost-effective way to reach specific audiences
Dall-E and Midjourney bring a new dimension to visual content creation, generating original graphics and art with just a text prompt, perfect for social media graphics, blog illustrations and so forth, enriching the visual storytelling aspect of influencer campaigns. Podcastle simplifies podcast production with AI-powered recording and editing, making audio content more accessible and polished for creators of all experience levels. Canva, with its “Magic Design” features, accelerates the content creation process across platforms, ensuring brand consistency and enabling efficient content repurposing. Synthesia and Murf present innovative solutions for video and audio content, allowing for the creation of AI avatars and human-sounding voice overs, respectively, enabling diverse content creation without traditional barriers.
According to Groenewald and the Nfinity Influencer team, among the developments shaping this dynamic field are the rise of nano- and micro-influencers. Given their authenticity and high engagement rates, nano-influencers represent a growing trend, offering brands a cost-effective way to reach specific audiences.
Beyond the utilisation of AI for personalisation and efficiency, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are starting to play more significant roles. For example, AR can enable shoppers to see how furniture would look in their home or how a makeup product would appear on their skin. Influencers can use these technologies to create more engaging and persuasive content that showcases products in real-life scenarios, enhancing the consumer’s decision-making process. By integrating AR and VR into their content, influencers can offer audiences a virtual try-before-you-buy experience. This not only adds value to the consumer journey, it also elevates the influencer’s role from that of a mere promoter to being an integral part of the customer’s shopping experience.
Influencers are increasingly leveraging their platforms for direct financial gain, adopting affiliate and referral programmes that align their earnings with their ability to drive real results for brands.
The shift towards longer, more meaningful collaborations between brands and influencers underscores the importance of authenticity in today’s marketing landscape. More influencers are using their platforms to engage with sociopolitical issues, resonating with audiences who value corporate social responsibility. This trend reflects a broader expectation for brands and influencers to take stands on societal issues, contributing to a brand’s image as socially conscious and engaged.
“Influencer marketing continues to be a vibrant, evolving field. For brands willing to dive deep, the rewards are manifold: from forging deeper consumer connections to driving tangible results. As we edge further into the digital age, one thing is clear: influencer marketing isn’t just surviving; it’s thriving,” concludes Groenewald.
Beyond viral: the new era of influencer marketing
The big take-out:
For brands willing to dive deep, the rewards offered by influencer marketing are manifold: from forging deeper consumer connections to driving tangible results.
More than just another trend: embracing the power of influencer marketing
