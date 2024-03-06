News & Insights

Loeries 2024 is open for entries

Early bird entries close on May 3 and the final closing date is May 31 2024

06 March 2024 - 10:59
The Loerie Awards annually recognise the value and excellence of creative work across Africa and the Middle East. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Loeries competition, which recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry, is now open for entries.

Work that was commercially published, launched or aired to a substantial audience any time from July 1 2023 to June 30 2024 is eligible. The closing date for early bird entries is May 3, while the final closing date is May 31 2024.

Categories are, among others, Film, Print, Radio & Audio, Digital, Design, Live Events, PR, Social Impact Campaign, Service Design and Media Innovation.

The Loerie awards are the only ones in Africa and the Middle East that inform the global Warc Creative 100, which is a showcase for the best creative work in the world and a ranking of the most creative companies and campaigns.

For more information: The Loeries celebrating creativity for 45 years | The Loeries.

