Everlytic demystifies new email authentication protocols

“Email is an extremely popular attack channel for bad actors and bad behaviour, and it’s like a playground for a spammer or scammer. Phishing continues to be a huge problem for both businesses and consumers,” said Van Greunen.

To illustrate this, she pointed to how Google said Gmail blocks nearly 15-billion unwanted emails every day.

“These changes aim to bolster email security by ensuring that any incoming mails are authenticated, reducing the risk of spam, phishing attempts and any other malicious activities, so ultimately improving the delivery of an actual legitimate email to a user’s inbox.”

She explained bulk email senders who do not authenticate will struggle to reach their users’ inboxes, as their email deliverability will be affected.

To be seen as a legitimate email sender, Van Greunen said you need to adopt three authentication protocols:

Sender Policy Framework; DomainKeys Identified Mail; and Domain-Based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance.

Senders should also implement a one-click unsubscribe. “Unsubscribing should be a user-friendly process — quick and simple.”

She added that users tend to mark unwanted emails as spam, especially if there isn’t an easy way to unsubscribe from the email.

“When a user unsubscribes from an email, they get removed from your list — they don’t receive any future emails — and there’s no damage to your internet protocol or your domain reputation,” said Van Greunen.

“However, when a Gmail or Yahoo user marks your message as spam, they stay on your mailing list, will continue to receive future email marketing campaigns, and their internet service provider will redirect your message to their spam folder. This negatively affects your reputation and illustrates and confirms the importance of making sure that it’s very easy for a subscriber to opt out.”