Which brands are making the most buzz?

The food, groceries and consumables sector continues to maintain a strong presence in the top 10, with four of the top 10 brands from this sector.

There are significant declines in Buzz performance across all four brands in this sector, reflective of the broader environment. While this dip in performance has intensified in the fourth quarter, it is important to note the contextual challenges within this market.

Looking back on 2023, the cost of living crisis has resulted in financially strained consumers who are shifting their buying behaviour.

Even as consumers move into a more positive 2024, their intentional spending habits continue, with a drive towards product value. This has resulted in consumers proactively searching for low-cost products without compromising on quality.

Takealot continues to lead the pack, but noteworthy declines continue in this quarter in 14 of the 16 metrics across the marketing funnel.

Vodacom, a new entrant in the third quarter, climbs the ranks to eighth position in this quarter, with Engen once again making the top 10 since its appearance in the first quarter edition.

With the introduction of the new category — general retailer — new entrant Mr Price Home ranks in sixth position, resulting in Pick n Pay and Clicks slipping in their Buzz rankings.

In the latest report, specific brands’ performance reflects dynamic trends in the SA market.

Checkers: Delivering value and convenience

With customers feeling the pinch of a depressed market, Checkers has drawn their attention towards lower pricing, fuelled by a rewards programme that highlights consumer benefits in a clear and easy-to-understand manner. With this, the brand has achieved great gains in driving accessibility and convenience through its delivery programme, supporting the needs of a more premium market.

Vodacom: Continued adaptation to evolving consumer needs

Vodacom has continued to leverage its offerings to deliver tangible value to its customers. The company has built resistance against the impact of load-shedding through the implementation of systems that have supported longevity during prolonged outages.

The network operator has also rolled out new products supporting the development of emerging technologies that enhance user experience. The brand further successfully extended its Black Friday deals. This, coupled with a move towards meeting consumers' holistic lifestyle needs, further entrenches the brand in consumers' lives.

Engen: Supporting the community

While the market has been buzzing about Engen’s takeover by Dutch-Swiss owners, Vitol Energies, the news that the company will need to ramp up the number of black-owned petrol stations has been welcomed. The brand has extended a helping hand to communities within the South Durban Basin and donated to the Reach for a Dream Foundation, highlighting its commitment to South Africans.

With macro-environmental factors continuing to shape consumer behaviour, there is an increased importance on value for money in a tough economic environment.

Sector specific results for the fourth quarter: