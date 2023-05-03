These are the top 10 brands SA's been buzzing about

KLA, the exclusive sub-Saharan partner of global public opinion and data company YouGov, has released the results of its second Quarterly Buzz. (The first Quarterly Buzz was published in January 2023.)

The Quarterly Buzz is an evaluation of SA's top brands according to public perception, measured daily over a three-month period. It's based on research powered by YouGov’s BrandIndex tool, which continuously monitors more than 190 local brands across seven sectors.

The BrandIndex tool works across 16 metrics that cover the marketing funnel. One of these metrics is the Buzz metric, hence the name Quarterly Buzz.

The Buzz metric specifically measures consumer perception: whether consumers have heard anything positive or negative about a brand in the past two weeks. The performance score achieved can range from +100 to -100, with a net score indicative of a brand’s overall performance relative to other brands.

These Buzz scores are tallied up over a three-month period for the Quarterly Buzz results. The top 10 performing brands across all sectors, and the top five brands within each sector, are declared that quarter's "brand winners".

“This insight, along with greater depth of the other metrics tracked, aims to support marketers in making informed decisions about their brands that feed into marketing strategies and brand positioning,” says Rakhee Naik, managing consultant of Insights at KLA.