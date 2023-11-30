Which brands are creating a buzz in the third quarter?
Quarterly Buzz reveals big shifts in grocery categories as the cost-of-living crisis influences SA's spending habits
KLA, the exclusive partner for YouGov in the sub-Saharan region, is proud to unveil the latest findings of the third edition of the Quarterly Buzz.
This insightful assessment delves into the top brands based on public perception, recorded on a daily basis over a three-month span.
The inaugural Quarterly Buzz made its debut in January 2023.
The Quarterly Buzz employs the YouGov BrandIndex, a dynamic tool that is continuously measuring public perception across more than 190 brands, spanning seven sectors in SA.
This tool tracks the top 10 performing brands across all sectors, highlighting the top five brands within each category.
Operating on a comprehensive set of 16 metrics across the marketing funnel, the BrandIndex tool's Buzz metric takes centre stage, lending its name to the Quarterly Buzz.
It specifically evaluates consumer perception, gauging whether individuals have encountered positive or negative information about a brand in the preceding two weeks.
With performance scores ranging from +100 to -100, a net score emerges, offering a holistic view of a brand's performance relative to its competitors.
These scores are collected over a three-month period, forming the basis for the Quarterly Buzz results, with the latest results being measured from July 1 to September 30 2023.
In the latest Quarterly Buzz, the food, groceries and consumables sector maintained a strong presence in the top 10, with five of the top 10 brands from this sector.
In the current landscape of the food and grocery sector, there is a noticeable decline in Buzz performance across various brands.
This dip is attributed to the cost of living crisis, prompting South Africans to make impactful choices in their daily lives and influencing their spending habits.
Significant shifts are observed in various grocery categories, reflecting the broader economic challenges faced by consumers.
Takealot continues to lead the pack, but noteworthy declines are observed across nine metrics, particularly across consumer perception of the brand.
New entrants are KFC and Vodacom, rank ninth and 10th respectively, with marginal increases in the brands’ buzz from the previous quarter.
FNB climbs the rankings, experiencing a significant uptick across eight metrics, including Buzz, showcasing improvements across the marketing funnel.
Pick n Pay, however, slips from second place to sixth in this quarter.
In the latest Quarterly Buzz, specific brands’ performances reflect dynamic trends in the SA market.
FNB: Pioneering innovation and customer connections
The brand stands at the forefront, continually reinventing itself and earning recognition as one of SA's most valuable brands by Kantar.
This distinction is a testament to FNB's unwavering focus on innovation and its adeptness at building meaningful connections with its customer base. The brand's commitment to these principles positions it as a trailblazer in the competitive landscape.
KFC: Navigating challenges in the QSR market
KFC, amid a cost-of-living crisis and the challenges of load-shedding, emerges as a beneficiary in the quick service restaurant (QSR) market.
Consumers needed to seek alternatives to prevent groceries from spoiling, leading to increased spending on fast food. Additionally, with load-shedding limiting people's ability to cook at home, KFC has become a go-to option for quick and convenient dining.
Vodacom: Adapting to evolving customer needs
In recent months, Vodacom has showcased adaptability by leveraging its offerings to deliver tangible value to customers.
Introducing a 30% airtime boost on recharge and allowing clients to personalise their packages reflects Vodacom's customer-centric approach. This flexibility enables customers to bundle multiple products and services through a single offering, eliminating the need for multiple accounts.
Vodacom's strategic moves underscore its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of customers in a dynamic market.
As macro-environmental factors continue to shape consumer behaviour, brands must recognise the increasing importance customers place on value for money, sustainability and convenience.
Sector-specific results for the third quarter showcase a relatively stable top five within each sector, with a few new entrants across three of the seven sectors tracked — notably BP, Spur and Clientele in their respective categories.
For more information, visit the Quarterly Buzz website here or contact enquiries@kla.co.za
This article was sponsored by KLA.