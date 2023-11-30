Which brands are creating a buzz in the third quarter?

KLA, the exclusive partner for YouGov in the sub-Saharan region, is proud to unveil the latest findings of the third edition of the Quarterly Buzz.

This insightful assessment delves into the top brands based on public perception, recorded on a daily basis over a three-month span.

The inaugural Quarterly Buzz made its debut in January 2023.

The Quarterly Buzz employs the YouGov BrandIndex, a dynamic tool that is continuously measuring public perception across more than 190 brands, spanning seven sectors in SA.

This tool tracks the top 10 performing brands across all sectors, highlighting the top five brands within each category.

Operating on a comprehensive set of 16 metrics across the marketing funnel, the BrandIndex tool's Buzz metric takes centre stage, lending its name to the Quarterly Buzz.

It specifically evaluates consumer perception, gauging whether individuals have encountered positive or negative information about a brand in the preceding two weeks.

With performance scores ranging from +100 to -100, a net score emerges, offering a holistic view of a brand's performance relative to its competitors.

These scores are collected over a three-month period, forming the basis for the Quarterly Buzz results, with the latest results being measured from July 1 to September 30 2023.