Uber One's benefits are just 'too good not to tell someone' about

In these tough economic times, everybody is looking for ways to save cash. And Uber One, a new membership programme that brings together the best of Uber and Uber Eats, will help users of the company's ride-hailing and food delivery services do just that.

With an Uber One membership, which costs R50 per month or R500 annually, you can enjoy a wide range of benefits, starting with unlimited R0 delivery and up to 0% service fees on food and groceries from Uber Eats.

“Uber One makes every day effortless. The combined benefits will offer consumers better value across Uber and Uber Eats,” says Mel Gischen, head of marketing for Uber SA.

In fact, these benefits are simply “too good not to tell someone” about — a notion that inspired the hilarious campaign Joe Public Cape Town created to drive awareness about Uber One and encourage people to consider becoming members.

This campaign showcases humorous and unexpected scenarios where people are so excited to tell someone the news of having signed up for Uber One, along with the benefits they'll be getting, of course, that they end up doing it at very unusual moments.

“Our concept was based on the insight that when you have something you’re really interested in, be it a new diet, a new hobby or a clever life hack, you can’t help yourself from telling anybody and everybody who will listen — and even those who won’t,” says Brendan Hoffmann, executive creative director at Joe Public Cape Town.

“This gave us a great platform to create very real stories that allowed our characters to literally blurt out all the amazing benefits of Uber One we wanted the viewer to hear about to encourage them to sign up.”

The “It’s too good not to tell someone” campaign is being rolled out across TV, YouTube and social channels. Watch some of the campaign videos now: