How to maintain brand longevity beyond Black Friday craze

South Africans will spend R56.8bn on retail goods online this year, representing a year-on-year growth of 39%.

There is a terrific opportunity for brands and marketers to benefit from this amount, but if the plan to get a share of these billions from events such as Black Friday — they’re not seeing the bigger picture.

Before you promote Black Friday in favour of other considerations, you need to know that price is not the most important thing for customers.

If you can give them what they want, you can unlock more than a one-hit shop-and-run. Give them the best customer experience and earn long-term loyalty from delighted customers who will become your advocates and spokespeople. Having customers sing your praises carries more weight than before.

Reliability and delivery are more important to your customers than price when shopping online. This was evident in Rogerwilco’s fourth annual South African Digital Customer Experience Report, which surveyed more than 2,000 people, to understand their attitudes towards the brands they engage with online.

Reliability topped their list of most wanted attributes at 72%, followed by delivery at 66%. Price was only the third most important attribute, at 63%.

Interestingly, price was the most important attribute in consumers’ buying decisions in Rogerwilco’s CX study last year.

The fact that price has shifted in importance shows that customers will only buy from you again if they have a satisfactory online experience with your brand.