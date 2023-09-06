The art of innovation

In an era characterised by constant disruption and volatility, innovation has never been more important. Simply put, it’s a matter of innovate or die.

As new technologies proliferate, customer preferences change and competition becomes more intense, even the disrupters risk getting disrupted. Just think about what TikTok has done to Instagram, and what Instagram has done to Facebook and X (Twitter).

In today’s hyper-competitive and rapidly changing business environment, disruptive innovation has become a critical driver of growth, competitiveness and long-term success. A recent Kantar study shows that brands that are perceived as leading on innovation have shown as much as seven times the growth of key competitors.

With innovation as an imperative, how do brands get it right? Kantar believes there are three principles that brands must master to develop breakthrough ideas:

1. Anticipate the future

Disruptive innovation requires brands to understand what’s changing in the world around us. The brands that firmly grasp the real forces of change in human behaviour — and set them apart from short-term fads — have proved to be innovation winners and disrupters.

Beyond Meat upended the status quo by bringing the future into the mainstream with its focus on tasty and healthy plant-based meat alternatives and sustainable living. In 2019, the company had a market value of $11.7bn — which was a huge increase from its pre-initial public offering valuation of $3.8bn.

2. Solve a real human problem

Innovation will never move the needle unless it addresses a real human need. Brands that succeed at innovation understand the tensions in their consumers’ worlds and solve them.

FNB understood the incredible friction that existed in switching main banks. By innovating with initiatives like being able to open a bank account with a selfie and eliminating the need to visit a branch, the brand managed to claw back shares from the tricky and lucrative middle market.

3. Learn, test, learn

Great innovators are agile and keep improving through a smart, iterative, hypothesis-based approach to innovation. This involves exploring critical assumptions, creating minimum viable or lovable products addressing real consumer tensions, and exposing them to people with the directive to tweak, pivot, persevere, or abandon at pace.

Amazon embraces a “fail-first” approach to innovation — first attempt in learning. Every innovation is treated as a test case and something to learn from and improve on. Amazon Dash may not have been a success story, but they’ve used learning from this innovation to inform and develop other incredible successes, such as Alexa and Amazon Echo.