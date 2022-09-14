Kantar's Media Reactions study: a guide to master ad placement

Knowing where to advertise for the best results can be tricky. The 2022 Kantar Media Reactions study uncovers the top-performing media platforms and helps demystify the ever-changing media environment.

2022 continues to be a challenging time for media investment. Budgets were quick to be cut when the pandemic hit, then came back with the economic recovery in 2021.

Now brands and media face inflationary pressures, advertising trends continue to see the number of digital advertising platforms explode, and marketers plan to spend even more on digital.

When marketers are making investment decisions, they want to make sure they’re getting the best bang for their buck. But how?

Read on for information about the importance of advertising context, and the lessons marketers can learn from the media insights in this year’s 2022 Kantar Media Reactions report.

Why does ad placement matter?

An ad environment — which encompasses everything from the platform to the channel on which the ad is placed — is a key factor for any marketer to consider when planning media investment and potential return on investment. But why is the ad environment so important?

In advertising, context is critical. Campaigns are seven times more impactful among a receptive audience — so it is essential to know what consumers think of media channels and brands to identify the most effective ones for your brand.

The media environment continues to evolve rapidly and, “in inflationary times, marketers need to make careful choices” , says Jane Ostler, EVP, creative and media solutions at Kantar.