Four factors essential for maximum ad effectiveness

Successful media planning is also much more detailed than picking a channel, placing your bet and hoping for the best. Brands also need a realistic understanding of category dynamics and the generation they’re targeting.

That’s why forward-thinking brands in the financial services category are flourishing in the digital space, while often food and drink brands stick with tried-and-tested traditional media. And while Boomers still appreciate a printed flyer, Gen Z is all about TV and word-of-mouth recommendations.

All this variance shows the era of copy-paste marketing is over. When it comes to global brands in particular, quite often they hit the nail on the head with campaigns that speak to many markets, but sometimes, even if the brand is loved across the world, the content needs to be tweaked for the local market to ensure it resonates in those consumers’ minds.

So, the secret to getting your message across effectively lies in taking the time to understand both the media used to convey your message, and the person you are talking to.

It helps to speak to your consumers through market research to make sure your message lands. Then, customise the creative with these results in mind.

Beyond this, four factors underpin media channel effectiveness for campaign success and brand impact: