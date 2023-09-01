Here's why every CMO needs a specialist services ad agency

A recent masterclass from Cesar Vacchiano, CEO and co-founder of Scopen, on Agency Scope’s global trends, highlighted the need to find a solution to chief marketing officers juggling 12 or more agency partners — which seems to be the norm in SA.

These are too many partners, people and tasks inside each partnership to manage, control, measure, track and finance.

The solution touted is to have a lead agency to establish which agencies are responsible for which space and to keep them in their own lanes. The potential for discord and disaster seems immense.

A simpler solution is to have specialist agencies under one roof, a trend which is on the rise in the industry. It's a new take on the integrated, full-service agency, but rather than integrated, the specialist services act as unique service lines under one agency umbrella.

This approach of aligning primary specialist services supported by outside specialists under one banner, is a less complex way of assisting the CMO with the majority, if not all, the advertising services required.

One captain with a strong hand at the helm steering one ship with all hands on deck seems more plausible than one captain trying to direct and steer a number of ships — each belonging to a different fleet with a multitude of hands.

Here are the values of having a single, specialist services advertising agency to a CMO:

1. A specialist services advertising agency provides expertise in all aspects of advertising.

This includes strategy, creative, media planning and buying, research and analytics, production, social and digital, implementation and tracking.

Having all these services under one agency allows for a co-ordinated and cohesive approach to campaigns — which is essential for success. This agency can work with the CMO to develop a comprehensive advertising strategy that aligns with the organisation’s business goals and ensure seamless and co-ordinated delivery of that strategy.

2. A specialist services advertising agency can save time, money and resources.

Advertising campaigns require a significant investment of time and money, especially when managing multiple campaigns across various media channels. A specialist services agency can manage all aspects of the campaign — from concept to execution — freeing up the CMO's time to focus on other critical marketing activities.