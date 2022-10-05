5 big tech trends that can future-proof your business operations

There's a common expression which says “nothing lasts forever”, but Ebony+Ivory believes that great brands, when built and informed well, stand the test of time.

In an effort to stay ahead of the curve, the creative agency team attended a Flux Trends workshop, which delivered invaluable insights relevant to the business and its clients.

Remaining at the vanguard of trends gives brands a strategic competitive advantage. Here are five tech trends that should inform marketing and business strategies to help brands future-proof their operations.

1. All about avatar

We all know about the direct-to-consumer supply chain, but this has now evolved. Direct-to-avatar refers to an emerging business model that entails selling products to avatars (digital identities). This is one of the opportunities presented by the metaverse.

The increasing demand for personalised online identities has resulted in the creation of new opportunities, which includes digital-only fashion brands infiltrating gaming culture in the form of skins (outfits and weapons that decorate the in-game avatars).

Nike is an example of how brands can leverage this technology to remain relevant in the digital arena. The Nike Dunk Genesis Cryptokicks collection is an exclusive digital shoe collection for metaverse avatars to buy. This has allowed Nike to position the brand as future forward and establish brand advocates from the Gen Z, millennials and Gen Alpha age groups.

2. Commerce in the metaverse

The metaverse has also initiated a new revolutionary commerce platform that provides consumers with a more immersive shopping experience relative to traditional e-commerce.

In 2021, the metaverse saw the world’s first virtual test drive, when Hyundai Motor leveraged the Naver Z’s metaverse service Zepeto. This provided a test drive experience for potential buyers of the sports sedan version of their Sonata. The objective of the campaign was to use the metaverse service to expose the Sonata N line to a younger generation, with the hopes of increasing communication with future buyers, while strengthening the hi-tech image of the brand.