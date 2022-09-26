Traditional and digital media can coexist to produce seamless brand campaigns

Traditional and digital media should not be seen in isolation in advertising and media strategy. Both need to sit around the same table, albeit virtually, to secure strategic integrity and seamless campaign integration.

Above-the-line (ATL) strategists and digital specialists must work together from the initial client briefing until the end results are achieved. When these two worlds of experience and focus combine, brand managers and marketers can break their companies into new and exciting territories.

This merged imperative is the result of digital strategists being introduced to the market, operating as specialists from search engine optimisation to paid social media, and only focusing on one digital offering. Comparatively, traditional ATL strategists have had to focus on multichannels, which has made them lateral thinkers when answering a brief.

The media environment is ever-evolving, and so are its offerings. Radio stations, for example, now offer digital display on their station websites along with social media or digital opportunities being added to their repertoire.

All strategists are aware that the environment in which a targeted audience consumes their media is important to their advertising being well received. But each brings a different perspective to the table.

For example, digital strategists understand that not everyone wants to be served a banner advertisement when they are reading their newsfeed or blog on their favourite website. An ATL strategist, on the other hand, can answer this by adding TV or cinema to the mix — where the target audience is more relaxed, captive, and open to the same advertisement.

So strategies are not about an either/or, but rather about open-minded collaboration.

Due to the different career learning paths and channels of measured performance of ATL vs digital strategists, it’s important for them to work together to make the most of each media opportunity for their clients, says Paul Middleton, MD of integrated agency Ebony+Ivory.