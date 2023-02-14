Great copywriting is what makes people believe in your brand

Ad agencies now need to provide intelligence and trend analysis
Join us for a panel discussion about how best to kick start OOH in 2023 where we will welcome local and international OOH media experts to discuss global and local trends in OOH
Copywriting is important in advertising, now more important than ever. It is taken for granted because it is pervasive in our daily lives — it's in ads, videos, blogs, books, emails and product descriptions.
Recent studies have shown the average person has an attention span of only 8.25 seconds, 4.25 seconds less than in 2000 and less than a goldfish — which has an exemplary attention span of nine seconds. Adding to this, the average person is estimated to encounter more than 6,000 ads every day.
This means it’s only the most gripping headline that will get people to click on your page. It’s the most engrossing story that will keep your audience reading and eager to learn more, and the most compelling call to action will convert your marketing into sales.
People use content to educate and entertain themselves. As an advertising agency, you must leverage educational and entertaining content to connect people with your products and services. Copy is the most important non-verbal spokesperson for your brand and one of the best weapons in a creative agency’s arsenal.
As an advertising agency, you must leverage educational and entertaining content to connect people with your products and services
It is through words that we give people reasons to believe in your brand. Good copywriting gives your brand an identity that can captivate your audience enough to take an interest in your products and services. Good copywriting will take your brand places, it will turn heads for you, gain trust for you and sell for you.
Here are the different roles copywriting plays in brand development, relevance, memorability and engagement:
Creative copy is about catching and retaining attention long enough to land your brand’s message: this is awareness-driven copy. It includes script writing for TV, video, radio and print and is often driven by above-the-line marketing.
Sales copy is call to action-orientated and motivates action or engagement with a brand. It’s all about the deal and is mostly used in through-the-line or below-the-line creative campaigns.
Content or corporate copy is informational. It’s strategic, focused and outcomes-based. This is the nitty gritty stuff your audience needs to know about your brand, products and services. It’s still imperative to keep it interesting.
Technical copy is all about the detail. It’s procedural and precise and best left to the subject matter experts and not copywritten for brand engagement, but rather for legal and technical purposes.
PR copy includes the traditional media releases, newsletters, boilerplates, op-eds, features and thought leadership pieces. This copy helps solidify a brand’s position and relies on opinion and people to make it insightful and valuable.
Web copy is probably the most expansive and prolific use of copy today. Web pages are filled with copy, but to be effective, its structure, tone and messaging must be specific, lead generating, engaging to prospects, and must make Google love it so everyone can find it.
Social media copy is the content you see on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter. This is the “get your reader’s attention in 15 seconds or less, or don’t bother” medium. It’s short, punchy and arresting.
Search engine optimisation copy is a sub-sub category because searchable keywords can, and should, be used in any of the online categories above. But it requires a specialist to execute it effectively and one who understands that Google wants to establish trust, authority and expertise before it will recommend you.
Here are three golden rules when assessing whether you've achieved your standard of great copy:
Email paul@ebonyivory.co.za to talk about your advertising needs and help build your brand.
This article was paid for by Ebony & Ivory.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Great copywriting is what makes people believe in your brand
Copy is the most important non-verbal spokesperson for your brand and one of the best weapons in a creative agency’s arsenal
Copywriting is important in advertising, now more important than ever. It is taken for granted because it is pervasive in our daily lives — it's in ads, videos, blogs, books, emails and product descriptions.
Recent studies have shown the average person has an attention span of only 8.25 seconds, 4.25 seconds less than in 2000 and less than a goldfish — which has an exemplary attention span of nine seconds. Adding to this, the average person is estimated to encounter more than 6,000 ads every day.
This means it’s only the most gripping headline that will get people to click on your page. It’s the most engrossing story that will keep your audience reading and eager to learn more, and the most compelling call to action will convert your marketing into sales.
People use content to educate and entertain themselves. As an advertising agency, you must leverage educational and entertaining content to connect people with your products and services. Copy is the most important non-verbal spokesperson for your brand and one of the best weapons in a creative agency’s arsenal.
It is through words that we give people reasons to believe in your brand. Good copywriting gives your brand an identity that can captivate your audience enough to take an interest in your products and services. Good copywriting will take your brand places, it will turn heads for you, gain trust for you and sell for you.
Here are the different roles copywriting plays in brand development, relevance, memorability and engagement:
Creative copy is about catching and retaining attention long enough to land your brand’s message: this is awareness-driven copy. It includes script writing for TV, video, radio and print and is often driven by above-the-line marketing.
Sales copy is call to action-orientated and motivates action or engagement with a brand. It’s all about the deal and is mostly used in through-the-line or below-the-line creative campaigns.
Content or corporate copy is informational. It’s strategic, focused and outcomes-based. This is the nitty gritty stuff your audience needs to know about your brand, products and services. It’s still imperative to keep it interesting.
Technical copy is all about the detail. It’s procedural and precise and best left to the subject matter experts and not copywritten for brand engagement, but rather for legal and technical purposes.
PR copy includes the traditional media releases, newsletters, boilerplates, op-eds, features and thought leadership pieces. This copy helps solidify a brand’s position and relies on opinion and people to make it insightful and valuable.
Web copy is probably the most expansive and prolific use of copy today. Web pages are filled with copy, but to be effective, its structure, tone and messaging must be specific, lead generating, engaging to prospects, and must make Google love it so everyone can find it.
Social media copy is the content you see on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter. This is the “get your reader’s attention in 15 seconds or less, or don’t bother” medium. It’s short, punchy and arresting.
Search engine optimisation copy is a sub-sub category because searchable keywords can, and should, be used in any of the online categories above. But it requires a specialist to execute it effectively and one who understands that Google wants to establish trust, authority and expertise before it will recommend you.
Here are three golden rules when assessing whether you've achieved your standard of great copy:
Email paul@ebonyivory.co.za to talk about your advertising needs and help build your brand.
This article was paid for by Ebony & Ivory.
ALSO READ:
5 big tech trends that can future-proof your business operations
Traditional and digital media can coexist to produce seamless brand campaigns
Ebony+Ivory to expand creative reach with new Cape office
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.