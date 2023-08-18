Tickets for MOST Awards 2023 on sale

With just under a month to go till this year’s MOST Awards celebration, tickets are on sale for this highly anticipated gathering.
They start at R652 per person, excluding VAT.
Don’t miss out on the media party of the year, by securing your seat today. Click here to book your tickets.Act fast, as space is limited!
The overall goal of the MOST Awards is to inspire media owners and media agencies to improve the efficacy of their businesses through service performance. The awards celebrate excellence in the media industry and encourage healthy competition and, as a result, better performance.
The annual highlight on the media industry’s networking calendar not only recognises the sectors best-of-the-best in terms of service delivery, knowledge and innovation, but offers an opportunity to reflect on the successes, challenges and changes in the media industry as revealed by MOST’s research survey.
Thank you to the 2023 MOST Awards sponsors: Jacaranda FM, Primedia Broadcasting, DStv Media Sales, Yfm, The MediaShop, Paramount Africa, Mediamark, Spark Media, Nalesa Media, GH Media, Ebony+Ivory, Torque Media, Campus Media, IMM, Tilt, Entravision, The Media Online, The FM Redzone, 947, 702, EWN and Cape Talk.
