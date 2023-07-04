Grey cooks up playful ad to remind Mzansi why there's no bean like a Koo bean
Humorous ad highlights the deep passion of everyone that's involved in getting Koo's famous baked beans from the farm to your plate
What do Tiger Brands, the owners of Koo, and Grey Advertising Africa have in common? Both understand that a Koo bean is not sommer 'n boontjie (just a bean). There are beans, and then there are Koo beans, Mzansi's gold standard in baked beans, and the number 1 South African bean there is.
Simply put: there's no bean like a Koo bean because no other brand is as enthusiastic about getting the best local produce to plates, as fresh as the day it was picked on the farm, than Koo.
This was the inspiration behind the brilliant new TV commercial Grey's creative team dreamed up to promote the iconic local brand, whose canned goods have been a trusted source of nutrition and goodness in South African households for more than 80 years.
“The starting point of our ideation was telling the story of Koo, from farm to plate, and showing the care and thoughtfulness that goes into every can that makes its way into our homes to nourish our families,” says TJ Njozela, creative director at Grey Advertising Africa.
“The produce is grown in our soil. The people who tend to and nurture the crops are our people. That's what makes Koo products so delicious — they are infused with Mzansi flavour from when the first seed is planted.”
The commercial — watch it below — transports viewers to the fictional Koo farm, a magical place that's home to a cast of memorable, truly South African characters. There's Koos, the master of all crops, Barry Boonhuizen, who makes every bean count, Gogo Ubhinwe, the bean whisperer, and Lebza, the can fine tuner.
Together, this team ensures that every can of Koo baked beans is 100% made in Mzansi, by Mzansi, for Mzansi. And, once each batch is ready, they gather to bid an emotional farewell to their once-baby beans as they're trucked off to be enjoyed by consumers across the country.
In a humorous manner, this ad highlights the deep passion of everyone involved in making Koo baked beans the quality product that consumers love — from the farmers and canners to the sauce makers and quality controllers.
“We created a campaign that tells a story of the iconic Koo brand's provenance, while keeping the integrity of its heritage, nostalgia and quality promise, which is 'Only the Best Will Do',” says Njozela.
In doing so, the ad also reminds consumers that canned food is not only convenient, but nutritious, because of the benefits the canning process offers in preserving nutrients.
“Our job was to show that eating healthier and better is easier with Koo products and in this case, Koo Beans, because the goodness is sealed in,” says Sindiswa Masuta, strategy business director at Grey Advertising Africa.
Edna Mohale, marketing director: culinary at Tiger Brands, was enchanted with the Grey creative team's concept from the moment it was pitched. “I have never laughed so much in a presentation and felt invigorated to go on the proposed new journey [to show how Koo baked beans travel] from farm to plate.”
“We know how deeply Koo is loved in our country by our consumers and their expectations of the brand mean that we reciprocate that love,” says Mohale. “These expectations have continuously led us to deliver on taste superiority as a priority, without compromising quality, while being socio-economically impactful in our communities and the economy by sourcing and empowering locally.”
