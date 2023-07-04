Grey cooks up playful ad to remind Mzansi why there's no bean like a Koo bean

What do Tiger Brands, the owners of Koo, and Grey Advertising Africa have in common? Both understand that a Koo bean is not sommer 'n boontjie (just a bean). There are beans, and then there are Koo beans, Mzansi's gold standard in baked beans, and the number 1 South African bean there is.

Simply put: there's no bean like a Koo bean because no other brand is as enthusiastic about getting the best local produce to plates, as fresh as the day it was picked on the farm, than Koo.

This was the inspiration behind the brilliant new TV commercial Grey's creative team dreamed up to promote the iconic local brand, whose canned goods have been a trusted source of nutrition and goodness in South African households for more than 80 years.

“The starting point of our ideation was telling the story of Koo, from farm to plate, and showing the care and thoughtfulness that goes into every can that makes its way into our homes to nourish our families,” says TJ Njozela, creative director at Grey Advertising Africa.

“The produce is grown in our soil. The people who tend to and nurture the crops are our people. That's what makes Koo products so delicious — they are infused with Mzansi flavour from when the first seed is planted.”

The commercial — watch it below — transports viewers to the fictional Koo farm, a magical place that's home to a cast of memorable, truly South African characters. There's Koos, the master of all crops, Barry Boonhuizen, who makes every bean count, Gogo Ubhinwe, the bean whisperer, and Lebza, the can fine tuner.

Together, this team ensures that every can of Koo baked beans is 100% made in Mzansi, by Mzansi, for Mzansi. And, once each batch is ready, they gather to bid an emotional farewell to their once-baby beans as they're trucked off to be enjoyed by consumers across the country.

In a humorous manner, this ad highlights the deep passion of everyone involved in making Koo baked beans the quality product that consumers love — from the farmers and canners to the sauce makers and quality controllers.