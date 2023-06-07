Burger King taps into SA's braaiing obsession for new TV ad

As everyone knows, South Africans are a bit obsessed with braaiing. Achieving the perfect braai, with meat cooked to perfection and infused with smoky flavours, is a source of personal accomplishment.

“We’ve all been to that braai where we're told the fire will be ready 'now-now', but now-now ends up feeling like never-never. All because the braai must be just right before the meat can be cooked. Heaven forbid it's a degree too hot or cold. South Africans are a little obsessed with making a fire,” says Glenn Jeffery, executive creative director at Grey Advertising Africa.

“So, when Burger King, the flame-grilling perfectionists, wanted to establish the Whopper as a SA favourite, we drew on this insight to make a TV commercial that shows how both Burger King and South Africans obsess over perfecting their flame grilling.”

Ezelna Jones, marketing executive at Burger King, says the brand's unique flame-grilling technique imparts a smoky flavour to every bite of its iconic Whopper — a burger that's gained immense popularity among SA customers. “It's a testament to our commitment to delivering the genuine taste of fire-kissed goodness.”

Titled Obsession, the new Burger King commercial opens on a scene that can only be described as suspenseful, with a music box-like soundtrack and a man's eyes reflecting fire (a lot of fire). From his viewpoint, it almost looks like a sacrificing ritual of nature.

The camera shifts to a pristine dining room table with delicious side dishes on display and a stainless steel “braai bak” stacked with raw meat. It's clear the man is hosting a braai with his wife, but the guests are shifting around nervously in their chairs, clearly hungry and uncomfortable.



The hostess is fiddling nervously with her hands and you can see she's probably run out of conversation or excuses for the delay of the braai by this stage. She finally asks her husband the question everyone has been wondering, “Now?” As he admires his fire, the man responds drily: “Now-now”.

The ad the goes on to highlight that, like South Africans, Burger King is obsessed with flame-grilling. So much so that the brand has been perfecting its flame-grilled Whopper since 1954.

Watch Burger King's new ad now: