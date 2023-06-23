Learn to use your voice: how women can succeed in IT

According to the SA initiative, Women in Tech, only 23% of tech jobs in the country are held by women. The World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report 2022 says women hold less than a quarter of global tech leadership positions.

Louise Krog, executive head of sales and marketing at Everlytic, says the statistics reflect not only what's happening in the IT industry, but in many other industries.

“While women still have to break barriers, there are signs that things are improving,” says Krog. She says there are many strong female leaders emerging in the gaming and broader tech space.

As a strong female leader herself, Krog is a focused on creating safe and supportive spaces to empower women in the SA tech industry.

She says exposing young people to the world of tech, enabling innovation, and having critical thinking skills is key. While only 16% of computer graduates in the UK are female, Krog says this figure is higher in countries such as India, Malaysia and Nigeria .

“Experienced female leaders in the tech space need to open themselves to coaching, mentoring and enabling younger women. They need to embrace opportunities to show other women that success is possible and tell them what it takes to do it.”

Krog says as a woman leader, using your voice is the only way to create your own platform, to make progress and take your team to the next level.