Here's what shifted in email marketing since going 'back to normal'

Everlytic recently published its highly anticipated “Email Marketing Benchmarks Report 2022, which analysed engagement data from 5.5-billion emails sent by the platform in 2022, against the 4.6-billion sent in 2020.

The analysis from the leading SA bulk messaging platform indicates some fascinating shifts in email marketing since the country went “back to normal” after Covid-19 restrictions.

According to the report, open, click and click-to-open rates are all up from 2020, which is a positive sign for email marketing and the economy. Since Covid-19 restrictions lifted in 2022, the report shows that the pandemic’s impact on email marketing appears to be lifting too.

Email privacy and platform stats

Email privacy adjustments made by providers such as Gmail and Apple Mail have had a substantial effect on platform rates. This is because platform rates are measured using the same tracking technology used to measure email open rates, a metric that is becoming increasingly difficult for email marketing platforms to measure accurately.

While email opens on mobile and desktop appear to be plummeting and web app opens increasing, marketers are moving into territory where they won’t know which platforms their recipients are using to open their emails any more.

Industries that stand out

According to the report, a handful of industries stood out in more than one metric. It noted repeated positive trends in technology, business and consulting, and education and training. It also flagged downturns in some engagement metrics for logistics and the automotive industry.

Everlytic speculates that some of these trends are related to the changing market after email marketing’s “return to normal”. Others may just be a case of optimising content for the audience.

2022 email benchmarks infographic

Below is an infographic on some of the stats from the report. For a more detailed look at the results by industry and to read Everlytic’s analysis of the shifts, download a free copy .