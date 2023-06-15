They survived Covid and learnt from the experience, and are flourishing again
Arye Kellman, founder of TILT sits down with Gordon Hooper, founder of Bateleur Brand Planning to give insight on market research
In the face of challenging market conditions, fast-food brands have demonstrated their resilience, according to the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report for 2023, released last week.
The annual report, which ranks the world’s top 100 brands, reveals that despite a 20% drop in the overall index compared with 2022, fast-food brands performed admirably and displayed an ability to weather global economic disruption...
TOP 100 BRANDS
Fast-food brands prove their agility
