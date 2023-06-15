News & Insights

Fast-food brands prove their agility

They survived Covid and learnt from the experience, and are flourishing again

15 June 2023 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs

In the face of challenging market conditions, fast-food brands have demonstrated their resilience, according to the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report for 2023, released last week.

The annual report, which ranks the world’s top 100 brands, reveals that despite a 20% drop in the overall index compared with 2022, fast-food brands performed admirably and displayed an ability to weather global economic disruption...

