The Sunday Times GenNext survey turns 18!

This year marks the 18th year of the annual Sunday Times GenNext survey that polls more than 7,000 SA youths on their brand preferences. The survey, conducted by leading business and marketing strategy consultancy Yellowwood – housed within the award-winning collective of TBWA – is geared to maximise insights covering the full spectrum of the SA youth market. Gautrain is once again a headline partner for the Sunday Times GenNext campaign.

“GenNext is a highlight in the calendar of marketing, brand and advertising professionals – offering insights into the complex and often fickle preferences of young SA consumers,” says Eben Gewers, head of sales at Arena Holdings, which owns Sunday Times GenNext. “We’ve followed the sentiments and preferences of a whole generation over the past 18 years, where we’re able to chart how decision-making and brand loyalty have been impacted by socioeconomic circumstances and other world events like Covid. The insights are a unique dive into what makes SA’s youths tick.”

Dr Barbara Jensen-Vorster, senior executive manager: communication and marketing at the Gautrain Management Agency, says: “The youth are Gautrain’s future ridership and the Sunday Times GenNext is an opportunity to position the Gautrain brand to young people.”