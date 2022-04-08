The Sunday Times GenNext survey turns 18!
This year marks the 18th year of the annual Sunday Times GenNext survey that polls more than 7,000 SA youths on their brand preferences. The survey, conducted by leading business and marketing strategy consultancy Yellowwood – housed within the award-winning collective of TBWA – is geared to maximise insights covering the full spectrum of the SA youth market. Gautrain is once again a headline partner for the Sunday Times GenNext campaign.
“GenNext is a highlight in the calendar of marketing, brand and advertising professionals – offering insights into the complex and often fickle preferences of young SA consumers,” says Eben Gewers, head of sales at Arena Holdings, which owns Sunday Times GenNext. “We’ve followed the sentiments and preferences of a whole generation over the past 18 years, where we’re able to chart how decision-making and brand loyalty have been impacted by socioeconomic circumstances and other world events like Covid. The insights are a unique dive into what makes SA’s youths tick.”
Dr Barbara Jensen-Vorster, senior executive manager: communication and marketing at the Gautrain Management Agency, says: “The youth are Gautrain’s future ridership and the Sunday Times GenNext is an opportunity to position the Gautrain brand to young people.”
This year’s campaign saw the Sunday Times GenNext Youth Marketing online webinar series kick off in March as a four-part digital conference that will run until August, along with numerous opportunities for brands to host digital activations targeting SA’s youth.
An interactive showcase on September 15 will see 300 young people gather to interact and engage with brands through displays, activations and competitions at The Empire Conference and Events Venue in Parktown, Joburg.
The highly anticipated Sunday Times GenNext Awards will be held on September 16 in a livestreamed hybrid format where SA’s coolest brands will be awarded. This year sees the inclusion of three new categories: Coolest Brand That Cares; Coolest Accommodation Booking App; and Coolest Savings & Investment Platform.
The Sunday Times GenNext supplement will be published on September 18 2022.
