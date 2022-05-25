What quality millennial talent can do for your brand

A big issue in the media and marketing industry is finding good or even great employees. Hiring millennials and the younger generation can be even more difficult, as they are said to seek continuing new challenges and be less interested in keeping a job long-term.

Regardless of what employers say, millennials can bring youthful enthusiasm and a fresh perspective to a role, making them a valuable addition to your team, especially if you want to reach young people with your marketing strategies.

Watch the Sunday Times GenNext online discussion where we spoke to brands that were nominated as “coolest companies to work for” by the youth of SA, agencies that have worked with “the coolest companies”, and hear from young people themselves, not only on how you can attract the best millennial talent to help your brand succeed, but what young people are looking for when applying for marketing roles.

Moderated by Luyanda Duma, Entrepreneur and HR Enthusiast, panellists included: