Commercial radio station HOT 102.7FM has been nominated for seven New York Festivals Radio Awards, less than two years after launching
With Brand South Africa’s nation brand masterclass, you will be able to reach new heights with a greater understanding about the strength, features, and unique attributes of the South African nation ...
Commercial radio station HOT 102.7FM has been nominated for seven New York Festivals Radio Awards, less than two years after launching. The awards honour radio content of all lengths and formats and across all platforms. They involve radio stations, networks and independent producers from around the globe in 14 different categories that “mirror today's global trends and encourage the next generation of storytellers”.
HOT has been nominated in the following categories:
Morning Drive/Afternoon Programming: Best Music/Personality Show (Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show)
Best Alternative Music Format
Best Station ID Imaging
Best Music Programme Host (Lloyd Madurai – Club Classics)
Best News Documentary/Special (Jenny Boekwurm)
Best News Special Report (The Bully Chain)
Best News Sports Feature (The Dylan Down Run)
“Not only are these nominations an amazing validation for the HOT team, they show that the local industry can hold its own on the world stage,” says Lloyd Madurai, MD of HOT 10.7FM.
The award winners will be announced on April 18.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT radio station nominated for seven international awards
Commercial radio station HOT 102.7FM has been nominated for seven New York Festivals Radio Awards, less than two years after launching. The awards honour radio content of all lengths and formats and across all platforms. They involve radio stations, networks and independent producers from around the globe in 14 different categories that “mirror today's global trends and encourage the next generation of storytellers”.
HOT has been nominated in the following categories:
Morning Drive/Afternoon Programming: Best Music/Personality Show (Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show)
Best Alternative Music Format
Best Station ID Imaging
Best Music Programme Host (Lloyd Madurai – Club Classics)
Best News Documentary/Special (Jenny Boekwurm)
Best News Special Report (The Bully Chain)
Best News Sports Feature (The Dylan Down Run)
“Not only are these nominations an amazing validation for the HOT team, they show that the local industry can hold its own on the world stage,” says Lloyd Madurai, MD of HOT 10.7FM.
The award winners will be announced on April 18.
2022 Radio Awards winners announced
Radio Awards winners announced
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.