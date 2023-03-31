News & Insights

HOT radio station nominated for seven international awards

31 March 2023 - 13:00 Lynette Dicey
Picture: 123RF/181862213

Commercial radio station HOT 102.7FM has been nominated for seven New York Festivals Radio Awards, less than two years after launching. The awards honour radio content of all lengths and formats and across all platforms. They involve radio stations, networks and independent producers from around the globe in 14 different categories that “mirror today's global trends and encourage the next generation of storytellers”.  

HOT has been nominated in the following categories:  

  • Morning Drive/Afternoon Programming: Best Music/Personality Show (Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show) 

  • Best Alternative Music Format 

  • Best Station ID Imaging 

  • Best Music Programme Host (Lloyd Madurai – Club Classics) 

  • Best News Documentary/Special (Jenny Boekwurm) 

  • Best News Special Report (The Bully Chain) 

  • Best News Sports Feature (The Dylan Down Run) 

“Not only are these nominations an amazing validation for the HOT team, they show that the local industry can hold its own on the world stage,” says Lloyd Madurai, MD of HOT 10.7FM.  

The award winners will be announced on April 18.  

